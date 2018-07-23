** Family of British Airways engineer killed in UK tarmac accident decries sending bike medic to the scene

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** The family of a British Airways engineer killed in a Heathrow Airport runway accident are blaming EMS for sending a bike medic who took nearly an hour to pedal to the scene. That is the word from The Sun (James Cox/July 23) which said John Coles, 44, died after suffering a cardiac arrest following a crash between two vehicles on the tarmac. According to the newspaper, an ambulance took a further 28 minutes to arrive at the scene after the bike medic began treatment. Both the local police and the Health and Safety Executive are looking into the incident. There has been no comment from prehospital brass on the matter.