Halifax, Nova Scotia – Paramedic charged with criminal negligence for allegedly stealing drugs

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories – Ambulance hits pedestrian at hospital

Magoffin County, Kentucky – Ambulance passenger injured when unit runs off road, slips down 30 foot drop

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – No ambulance for 18-month-old baby who stopped breathing and started turning blue

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria announces sweeping review of debt collection process after Good Samaritan fiasco

New South Wales, Australia – NSW Ambulance Triple-0 staff help reduce work stress with visit from therapy dogs