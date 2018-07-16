** Jury selection begins for Texas man whose alleged intoxicated driving cost paramedic his leg

** A Waco, Texas man, accused of intoxication assault in an incident that cost a Belton paramedic his leg, is about to stand trial. That is the word from The Waco Tribune (Kristin Hoppa/July 16) which said jury selection proceedings for Alec Nava, 37, begin today. According to the newspaper, Nava was behind the wheel of his vehicle last August 19th when he hit medic Rory Barros. Barros was helping at an MVA scene at the time. Nava was indicted in November. Barros, meanwhile, who has been fitted with a prosthetic leg, has returned to work to train as an emergency medical dispatcher.