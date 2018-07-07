by In

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Police looking for suspect in ambulance theft

Centerville, Indiana – Ambulance involved in crash, fire

Salisbury, UK – Ambulance station cordoned off again and vehicles removed following nerve gas incident

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Fury as paramedic on sick leave after thug spat blood in his face and mouth during call-out

Tasmania, Australia – Mental health issues suppressed, ignored, say first responders on eve of Senate inquiry

Auckland, New Zealand – New jet aircraft for Pacific air ambulance

Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa – Area facing severe shortage of ambulances