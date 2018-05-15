** South Australian medic pleads not guilty to dangerous driving in death of bariatric patient; trial date pending

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A trial date will be set in July for a South Australian paramedic accused of causing the death of a bariatric patient by dangerous driving. That is the word from ABC News (Rebecca Opie/May 15) which said Matthew James McLean, 40, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing Karen Biddel, 48. According to the news site, McLean was transporting Biddel from Port Pirie to Adelaide in August of 2016 when the EMS unit rolled. Biddel died at the scene. Biddel’s daughter, McLean, and another paramedic were injured. Pending the trial, McLean is now out on bail.