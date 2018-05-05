by In

Belleville, Ontario – Paramedic calls rising; community program revived

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Overtime costs for police and paramedics soaring

Waco, Texas – First responders invited to free lunch

Brooklyn, New York – Hospital’s new high tech ambulance provides immediate stroke care

Augusta, Georgia – New Gold Cross ambulance unique in region

Burton, UK – Paramedics spat at and sexually assaulted as attacks on ambulance crews on the rise

East of England, UK – Ambulance service to get extra funding, more staff and vehicles