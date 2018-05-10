** NTSB releases preliminary report into April air ambulance crash in Wisconsin

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A preliminary report into an April 26th air ambulance crash in Wisconsin has found evidence that the turboshaft engine ingested a foreign object prior to the aircraft’s plunge. That is the word from Rotor & Wing International (May 9) which quoted from the preliminary National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report. The report said the Hazelhurst mishap occurred after the helicopter’s GPS signal went out around 11 p.m. According to the news site, investigators found the engine wreckage away from the fuselage. Its compression blades had several visible nicks and gouges. The engine was believed to have remained working until impact. Other findings include the fact that one day prior to the accident both a 100 and 600 hour inspection was done. Pilot Rico Caruso, meanwhile, who died in the crash, was found to be up to date with both his training and licencing. A final report into the matter could be released by 2021.