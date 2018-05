May 10, 2018

by

by In

Wilton, Connecticut – Woman files lawsuit against cops, EMS

Muncie, Indiana – Sex offender spat in paramedic’s face

St. Louis, Missouri – McCaskill to introduce air ambulance legislation following local reporting

Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania – Judge makes surprising decision on former EMT sentencing day

West Midlands, UK – Synthetic drug Black Mamba blamed for rise in attacks on paramedics

Cirencester, UK – Ambulance worker and part time firefighter found with child porn images

Melbourne, Australia – Paramedic bashers want to be spared jail