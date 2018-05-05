May 17, 2018

Cornwall, Ontario – Paramedics to undertake limited strike due to essential services agreement

Horry County, South Carolina – Fire rescue pilot program moves paramedics from ambulances

Dunwoody, Georgia – EMT charged with battery after allegedly assaulting patient

Wayne County, Kentucky – Bug bombs send 4 EMTs to hospital

East Montpelier, Vermont – Parents of child suffering seizures sue over EMS coverage

Strasbourg, France – Discrimination blamed for death of 22-year-old mocked during ambulance call