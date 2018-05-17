** UK man charged after threatening to damage EMS rapid response car

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Tower Hamlets man has been charged after threatening to damage a rapid response car after the EMS unit parked in his parking spot Tuesday. The Standard (Ross Lydall/Justin Davenport/May 17) said Motin Miah, 38, has been tagged with a public order offence. According to the newspaper, Miah grew annoyed after the prehospital car remained in his spot from 10:30 p.m. till 2:30 a.m. The driver of the rapid response car had left his vehicle to accompany the patient to hospital in the ambulance. Miah left a note on the car’s windshield threatening to smash the glass if his spot was blocked again. He then allegedly approached the returning medic in an aggressive manner. Miah is set to appear in court on the charge June 1st.