Chilliwack, BC – BC paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later
Beloeil, Quebec – Quebec ambulance manufacturer merges with US competitor
Keene, New Hampshire – Bill would allow first responders to file workers’ compensation claims for PTSD
Rochester, Minnesota – EMT agrees to plea agreement in sexual assault case
Stuart, Florida – Former paramedic/firefighter spends $40,000 of his savings giving out Narcan for free
Yorkshire, UK – Ambulance vandalized while crew attends patient
East of England, UK – Up to 81 patient deaths may be linked to ambulance delays, ex-minister claims