Chilliwack, BC – BC paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

Beloeil, Quebec – Quebec ambulance manufacturer merges with US competitor

Keene, New Hampshire – Bill would allow first responders to file workers’ compensation claims for PTSD

Rochester, Minnesota – EMT agrees to plea agreement in sexual assault case

Stuart, Florida – Former paramedic/firefighter spends $40,000 of his savings giving out Narcan for free

Yorkshire, UK – Ambulance vandalized while crew attends patient

East of England, UK – Up to 81 patient deaths may be linked to ambulance delays, ex-minister claims