Feb 4, 2018

** Tennessee combat medic accused of raping and killing infant daughter makes bail

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Tennessee authorities in Clarksville gave the okay Wednesday to release on bond a combat medic accused of raping and killing his infant daughter. That is the word from Fox 17 (Kaylin Jorge/February 2) which said Fort Campbell military authorities have confirmed that Christopher Paul Conway, 22, is now back on base after posting a $500,000 bond following a bail reduction hearing. Initially bail had been set at $2,100,000. Conway was arrested in November after police said he sexually assaulted and strangled his nine-month-old daughter, one of a set of twins. There is no word on whether or not he has returned to his medic duties or has been reassigned. His next court date is also not available.

