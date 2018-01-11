** Louisiana medics in Baton Rouge inundated by near epidemic number of flu cases

** Funeral held for North Carolina medic allegedly murdered by her husband

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Louisiana medics in Baton Rouge are apparently being inundated with flu patients. That is the word from WBRZ 2 (January 11) which said Acadian Ambulance, which serves the city, is putting extra EMS units on the road to handle the demand. According to the news site, Wednesday’s ambulance transports set a record for the service, with 2,211 people taken to hospital. Along with fielding additional crews to keep up with the apparent epidemic, Acadian is also having supervisors and managers respond to calls. Hospitals are also being kept busy. Despite this, however, the service said response times are not suffering.

** Funeral services are set for today in Concord, North Carolina for a medic allegedly killed last week by her husband. WSOC (January 11) said the commemoration for Rebekah Hart-O’Sullivan, 51, will be held at the Concord First Assembly Church at 7 p.m. According to the news service, a large funeral procession will be part of the tribute. Hart-O’Sullivan, who died January 4th, had been shot multiple times. Her husband, Patrick, 53, fled the scene and was apprehended Saturday. He has been charged with first-degree murder. At the time of her death, Rebekah worked for Medic in Charlotte as both a provider and a relief operations supervisor (Lavendrick Smith/Caroline Metzler/Charlotte Observer/January 6). She leaves three teenage children behind. Patrick O’Sullivan, meanwhile, is scheduled in court February 1st.