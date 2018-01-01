by

by In

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Paramedics, school bus drivers call for safer roads in province

Austin, Texas – With labor dispute focused on police, city’s EMS union feels overlooked

Bridgeport, Connecticut – Gunshot victim in critical condition after ambulance crash in Bridgeport

Gordon County, Georgia – Gordon EMS raises more than $10,000 in annual toy drive

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Local hospitals, ambulance services dealing with IV bag shortage

Albuquerque, New Mexico – Ambulance employee accused of selling ambulance equipment online

Wales, UK – Welsh Ambulance Service cut frequent flyers by 1200