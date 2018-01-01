by In

York Region, Ontario – Region prepares to roll out Ontario’s first mobile ICU ambulance for newborns

Albany, New York – NY fire departments seek aid in covering ambulance costs

Dallas, Texas – City rolls out team for mentally ill superusers of 911: specially trained paramedic, police officer, and behavioral specialist

Rochdale, UK – North West Ambulance Service a shambles: MP

East of England, UK – Ambulance service to be focus of risk summit

Oldbury, Australia – Man jailed over ambulance crash

Eastern Cape, South Africa – Hike in attacks on ambulance personnel hurting budget