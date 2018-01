by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Spike in meth use a safety concern for paramedics, ER doctors

Hamilton, Ontario – Family of Good Samaritan suing paramedics and police for $10M

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Paramedic/firefighter accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Local EMS starts program to leave naloxone with with OD victims

Toledo, Ohio – Uptick in medical runs again drives increase in fire department calls

Croydon, UK – Four paramedics attacked while on emergency call

Victoria, Australia – Paramedics plead to keep 000 for emergencies in new TV ad