** Missouri medic sentenced to federal prison after swiping drugs and replacing them with sterile water

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Kansas City, Missouri medic, who stole ambulance drugs and replaced the liquid with sterile water, is headed to federal prison for nearly 2 1/2 years. That is the word from The Kansas City Star (Tony Rizzo/January 27) which said Joseph L. Comstock, 31, was sentenced Friday. According to the newspaper, Comstock pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product x 3 in exchange for 2 years and 3 months behind bars. The crimes occurred while Comstock worked for Bethany’s NTA Ambulance District and Gallatin’s Community Ambulance District of Daviess County. Comstock said he began nabbing both fentanyl and morphine after having his tonsils removed in 2014. He was finally nabbed after suspicious NTA officials caught his actions on a hidden camera. Comstock must surrender for detention by March 26th.