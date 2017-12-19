** Ohio paramedic charged after allegedly slapping developmentally disabled man

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Ohio paramedic from Millersport has pleaded not guilty to first-degree misdemeanor assault in a November 17th incident in which he allegedly punched a developmentally disabled man. That is the word from The Eagle Gazette (Jeff Barron/December 19) which said Robert C. Robertson, Jr., 43, entered his plea in Fairfield County Municipal Court Tuesday. According to the newspaper, Robertson stands accused of hitting the man, 56, after the latter allegedly spit in his face during a medical call at a group home. Robertson said he covered the man’s mouth with his hand to prevent further spitting, but a worker at the home said Robertson hit him. The man suffered a bloody nose in the incident. A pre-trial hearing is expected to be scheduled soon. City law director Randall Ullom said if the matter isn’t resolved at that meeting, a trial will then be set. Robertson, who is also an Assistant Fire Chief at the Millersport Fire Department, remains on the job.