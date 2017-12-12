December 20, 2017
North Bay, Ontario – Ambulance Act changes giving paramedics new options

Tolland, Connecticut – Charges filed in ambulance crash

Cleveland, Ohio – 39 new EMTs, 9 new ambulances added to EMS in bid to reduce response times

Springdale, Arkansas – Crisis calls straining Northern Arkansas’ first responders

Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane to get cycling medics after Gold Coast trial cuts response times

Queensland, Australia – Paramedics plea with parents after shocking number of drownings on Gold Coast

New South Wales, Australia – Heat-related illness keeps paramedics busy

