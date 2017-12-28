** Retired Minnesota paramedic/firefighter dies in fire; 3 other family members also perish

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A retired paramedic/firefighter from Hibbing, Minnesota is dead after a Wednesday fire at his home also claimed the lives of his wife and two grandchildren. That is the word from MPR News (December 27) which said Steven John Gillitzer, 67, apparently perished while trying to rescue his family members from the flames. The other casualties have been identified as Patricia Gillitzer, 63, Todd Jacob Gillitzer, Jr., 9, and 3-year-old Isaiah Anteus Adams. Eight-year-old Jonathon Steven Gillitzer, 8, survived. He told rescuers his grandfather roused him during the night and removed him from the residence. He never saw his grandfather again after he went back into the house to rescue the others. Gillitzer Sr., who worked EMS and fire for 25 years, retired in December of 2000. Funeral services for the family are pending.