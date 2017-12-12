by In

Clark County, Indiana – Judge orders evaluation for man charged in ambulance chase

Louisville, Kentucky – Attorney: Man accused of stealing ambulance suffers from PTSD

Bristol, UK – Cyclist left waiting almost 3 hours in freezing conditions after fall from bike

North Yorkshire, UK – Staggering increase in festive period ambulance calls

Surrey, UK – Unprecedented demand on ambulance service over Christmas as paramedics respond to nearly 7,000 calls in just two days

Jersey, UK – Mother of two is badly injured after being hit by ambulance

Scotland, UK – Hoax calls cost ambulance service almost 30,000 minutes since 2012