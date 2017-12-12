by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Municipalities not convinced on rural EMS changes

Lewisville, Texas – Paramedic orders firefighters not to call 911, but they disobey him when he has a heart attack

New York, New York – FDNY members grant a special wish for young children in Brooklyn

Bacup, UK – MP appalled after frenzied attack on paramedics attending an emergency call

Portsmouth, UK – Ambulances with patients on-board wait for hours outside hospital

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – Health minister hands over 20 ambulances