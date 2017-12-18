** Delaware paramedic charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Delaware paramedic from Dover has been charged with stalking after allegedly violating a no contact order by showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s home while in uniform Monday. That is the word from WDEL (Joe Irizarry/December 18) which said Ralph Douglas Poore, 55, was taken into custody at the Kent County Department of Public Safety where he works. According to the newspaper, Poore has since been released on an unsecured $2,000 bond. His arrest comes almost exactly a year after a previous arrest. In that instance on December 16th, 2016, Poore was tagged with harassment some four months after his former paramour declared her wish for a no contact order. The woman also said she feared for her safety when Poore was around. There is no word on his next court date or on the outcome of the year old harassment charge.