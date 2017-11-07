** Female Georgia paramedic escapes jail time in fatal June ambulance crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Georgia paramedic from Rome has escaped jail time for a June ambulance accident in which a patient in the EMS unit died. That is the word from The Times Free Press (Tyler Jett/November 6) which said Puckett EMS medic Crystin Rheanne Keys, 21, was instead tasked with paying an $84 fine. Keys pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of weaving over the roadway under a plea agreement. According to the newspaper, she will also not be part of any civil trial as per the terms of the deal. The family of victim Tony Patterson, 55, have said they did not want to see jail time for Keys who could have been charged with vehicular homicide. Patterson died June 16th after Keys drove the ambulance into a tree around 4 a.m. She was transporting him from a nursing home to a hospital at the time. Keys, who has been diagnosed with a QT interval, had blacked out behind the wheel on previous occasions. She was also five months pregnant at the time of the crash.