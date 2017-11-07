by In

Horry County, South Carolina – In some parts of county, waiting for an ambulance could kill you

Austin, Texas – City, EMS labor negotiations likely to continue

St. Francois County, Missouri – Ambulance damaged by deer

Manchester, UK – Only three paramedics were allowed to treat victims at Manchester Arena attack

East Midlands, UK – Ambulance badly damaged by agitated mental patient

Scotland, UK – Scottish Ambulance Service tests in-vehicle diagnostic equipment

Manchester, UK – Paramedics misdiagnose brain bleed as spice overdose