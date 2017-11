by In

Killeen, Texas – Man intentionally runs into ambulance

Dothan, Alabama – Fire department offering incentive for paramedics

Dallas, Texas – New system will help prioritize calls

Cumbria, UK – Paramedic, 25, almost died after being mowed down by carjacker fleeing cops

Birmingham, UK – Paramedics needed a police escort to take patient to hospital after saving his life

New South Wales, Australia – Patients waiting longer for ambulances in areas serviced by superstations