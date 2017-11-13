Vancouver, BC – Cellphone, confusing crossing signals caused train to hit ambulance: TSB
Huron/Perth County, Ontario – Local EMS to start pre-registering stroke patients while en route to hospital
New York, New York – EMTs on hand during rush hour for sick subway passengers
Oakdale, Louisiana – Psych patient escapes from moving ambulance
Charlottesville, Virginia – Fire department buys first ambulance in 50 years
Virginia Beach, Virginia – Bridal shop gives away free dresses to first responders
Dorset, UK – Student dies of ruptured spleen after 85 minute ambulance wait