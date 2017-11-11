by In

Quebec City, Quebec – Paramedics say string of deaths show need for more ambulances

Columbus, Georgia – Paramedic robbed by Salvation Army bell ringer

Georgetown, Texas – Paramedics and mental health specialists partner during 911 calls

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania – Paramedics request body armor to protect themselves from violent patients

Boston, Massachusetts – Someone is going to die: City has dangerous ambulance shortage

East Midlands, UK – Man spit at policewoman 24 times in back of ambulance

Luton, UK – Surge in demand for student paramedics