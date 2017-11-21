** Northern Ireland man pulls fake gun on paramedics; arrested, charged

** Illinois medic killed in house fire; held record for being youngest person in state to gain EMS certification

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Northern Ireland police in Belfast arrested an elderly man last Thursday for allegedly pulling a fake gun on responding paramedics. That is the word from The Irish News (Seanin Graham/November 21) which said the unidentified man, 67, apparently pulled the ruse after medics were called to respond to a deceased patient. According to the newspaper, the 8 p.m. call-out played out with EMS finding a live and well woman in a back bedroom at the house. The man, meanwhile, initially left the room before returning with the toy pistol. One of the paramedics, who disarmed the man, suffered back injuries in the scuffle. Police charged him with suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence. He was also tagged with improper use of a public electronic communications network. He has since been released from jail after posting bail. There is no word on his next court date.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Illinois medics in Leaf River are mourning the loss of one of their own after 19-year-old practitioner Gregory Wood died in a house fire November 10th. That is the word from Mystateline.com (November 21) which said Wood held the record for being the youngest person in the state to gain EMS certification in 2014 at the age of 16. According to the newspaper, Wood’s father and brother are still recovering in hospital. Police continue to investigate. Funeral services, meanwhile, have been set for this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Leaf River River Valley Complex.