Quesnel, BC – Ambulance design changes urged after man falls out, dies

Fort McMurray, Alberta – Judge recommends Alberta government move quickly to build air ambulance heliport at area hospital

Bowie, Texas – Deadly crash involving ambulance

West Midlands, UK – Alleged racist attack in ambulance reinforces calls for greater protection of ambulance workers

Scotland, UK – Scottish Ambulance Service morale at rock bottom

Scotland, UK – Ambulances wait up to two hours at busy emergency departments

Galway, Republic of Ireland – Rats drive ambulance crews from new base