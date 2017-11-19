** Court date postponed for North Carolina EMT accused of inappropriately touching female patient

** Florida man, accused in the driving deaths of two paramedics, to appear in court in January

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former North Carolina EMT from Matthews, accused of inappropriately touching a female patient, has had his court date postponed for two months. That is the word from The Charlotte Observer (Joe Marusak/November 17) which said proceedings against Julio Lizarazo, 48, are now set for January 19th. Lizarazo, who was supposed to appear in court Friday, has been tagged with misdemeanor sexual battery and assault. Arrested August 16th, he was fired from his job that same day. The victim, meanwhile, claims Lizarazo inappropriately touched her both in the ambulance during a transport and while at the hospital.

** A Florida man, accused of causing the driving deaths of two Jupiter paramedics on June 1st, will next appear in court on January 17th. The Palm Beach Post (Daphne Duret/November 17) said Genaro de la Cruz Ajqui, 39, made a brief court appearance Friday. He has been charged with DUI, manslaughter, vehicular homicide, as well as other tags in the deaths of American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics Lahiri Garcia, 51, and Paul Besaw, 36. The medics had just finished dropping off a patient at Jupiter Medical Center when the accident occurred. Ajqui, who was allegedly drunk at the time, apparently unsuccessfully attempted to make a u-turn in front of the EMS unit sparking the collision.