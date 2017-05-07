** NTSB final report into 2014 fatal air ambulance crash in New Mexico says wrong fuel the cause

Charity hockey game planned to raise funds for FDNY EMT LODD's family

UNITED STATES NEWS



** Putting the wrong fuel into a Texas air ambulance was likely the cause of a 2014 fatal crash near Las Cruces, New Mexico that killed three crew and a patient. That is the word from the Associated Press (April 6) which quoted from the final report put out by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) into the August 27th accident. According to the news service, jet fuel instead of aviation fuel was placed into the Elite Medical Transport aircraft. The pilot, who was present at the time of the refueling, apparently did not notice the error. A preliminary report released two months after the crash said the plane was en route back to the airport shortly after take-off. Crew members had spotted smoke coming from the right engine. It then plummeted from a low altitude, killing all on-board. Pilot Freddy Martinez, 29, perished in the crash as did flight medic Tauren Summers, 27, and flight nurse Monica Chavez, 35. All were from El Paso, Texas. Phoenix, Arizona patient Frederick Green, 59 also died. Green had been in Las Cruces for treatment of a brain tumor and was headed home at the time of his death.

** Fundraising efforts for the surviving family of slain Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT Yadira Arroyo, 44, continue, with the latest undertaking being a charity hockey game to raise funds. The New York Daily News (Ginger Adams Otis/May 5) said the game will be held May 27th and will see FDNY EMTs pitted against the New Jersey Police Benevolent Association. The 7 p.m. event will take place at Brooklyn’s Aviator Sports and Recreation Center. Arroyo died March 16th after being run over by her own ambulance. She had stopped the EMS unit to tell off a bumper shiner when the man jumped behind the rig’s wheel and backed over her. At the time of her death, she had worked EMS in the city for 14 years. She leaves 5 sons behind.