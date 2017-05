by In

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Paramedics Association weighs in on wait times

Dallas, Texas – Fundraiser, blood drive in wake of paramedic shooting

Detroit, Michigan – EMTs, firefighters to get body armour

Timonium, Maryland – EMT/firefighter honored at Fallen Heroes Day

Swindon, UK – Men sue after being hit by ambulance on A40

New South Wales, Australia – Procedures cause for 11 hour delay: ambulance service

Queensland, Australia – Depraved paramedic jailed for sex with girl