Calgary, Alberta – Paramedics, officer hurt by combative patient at scene of crash
Cambridge, Ontario – Protocols followed before ambulance hijacking
Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics responding to increasing number of suspected opioid overdoses
Winnipeg, Manitoba – Longtime city paramedic retiring after 44 years
Windsor, Ontario – Essex-Windsor paramedics win gold at international competition
Radcliffe, UK – Armed police called to address after man threatens paramedics with gun
Queensland, Australia – Patients inside as ambulance hit on highway