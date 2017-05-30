May 30, 2017

Calgary, Alberta – Paramedics, officer hurt by combative patient at scene of crash

Cambridge, Ontario – Protocols followed before ambulance hijacking

Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics responding to increasing number of suspected opioid overdoses

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Longtime city paramedic retiring after 44 years

Windsor, Ontario – Essex-Windsor paramedics win gold at international competition

Radcliffe, UK – Armed police called to address after man threatens paramedics with gun

Queensland, Australia – Patients inside as ambulance hit on highway