** Scottish medic awaiting sentencing for stalking, threatening women

** Ontario police stop stolen ambulance with spike belt; arrest, charge man

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A former Scottish Ambulance Service paramedic from Glasgow is awaiting sentencing on charges he stalked and tormented two ex girlfriends. The Daily Record (Sally Hind/May 29) said Eddie McGarrell, 53, used the moniker The Big Bad Wolf to send menacing texts to the women. According to the newspaper, McGarrell told one she was a fat cow and that gangsters were out to get her. In another instance, he just sent a message indicating a clock was ticking and time was running out. Victim Pauline Spy said McGarrell comforted her over the disturbing texts before she began to suspect he was the culprit. His actions apparently cap a long history of questionable behaviour. McGarrell was fired from the Scottish Ambulance Service in 2004 for allegedly attacking a bystander during an emergency call. He has also admitted to stalking and threatening another woman and her daughter. Sentencing on five charges involving Spy and another woman is set for next month.

CANADA NEWS



** A Toronto man has been charged with possession of stolen property after he allegedly made off with a Waterloo ambulance Saturday from Cambridge Memorial Hospital and took it on a joyride for several hours. PPPFocus (Pat Smedley/May 28) said the unidentified man has also been tagged with risky operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. According to the news site, the man got into the unlocked vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Over several hours, the EMS unit passed through Halton Region, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Wasaga Beach. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and York Regional Police got involved in the pursuit and deployed a spike belt around 6:30 a.m. The man was taken into custody without incident. There is no word on his motivation for taking the ambulance.