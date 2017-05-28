Belleville, Ontario – EMS continues to focus on reevaluating system pressures
Conroe, Texas – College introduces EMT program for high school students
New York, New York – Mural honors fallen EMT Yadira Arroyo in the Bronx
Corpus Christi, Texas – Rise of synthetic cannabis calls impacting EMS
West Pierce, Washington – Paramedic accused of stealing drugs from ambulances
Colorado Springs, Colorado – Cardiac doctor has heart attack, thanks paramedics for life saving help
Kent, UK – Ambulance targeted by thieves