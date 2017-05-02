by In

Dallas, Texas – Family of man who shot paramedic: There were no warning signs

Dallas, Texas – Injured paramedic not wearing body armour

Warren County, New Jersey – EMT’s pelvic exam violated pregnant teen, state says

Fort Collins, Colorado – Local EMTs don bulletproof vests amid safety concerns

Portsmouth, UK – Patients face alarming delays in ambulance arrival times as some take five hours to turn up

Adelaide, South Australia – Ambulance flips and injures two paramedics

Johannesburg, South Africa – EMTs say they are living in fear