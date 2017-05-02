** Texas paramedic in critical condition in hospital after Monday shooting

** New York LODD EMTs to get posthumous promotions?

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Dallas, Texas paramedic remains in critical condition in hospital after being shot during a call Monday. Fox 5 (May 1) said the medic was fired on around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Interstate 30 and Dolphin Street. According to the news service, the shooting was about a quarter mile away from Dallas Fire-Rescue’s training center. Details have not been released as to the nature of the original EMS help hail or the identity of the medic. NewsWest 9 (May 1) said police located the shooter a short time later at an area home. He was found dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A second body was also found on the premises. The man has been identified as Derick Lamont Brown. The news site said he had a long criminal rap sheet.

** EMTs in New York could soon see LODDs receive posthumous promotions. That is the possibility being dangled by state legislators who introduced a potential bill on the matter this week. The New York Post (Kristan Conley/Shawn Cohen/May 1) said the aim of the proposed statute is to give medics the same death benefits as police officers and firefighters. The issue was sparked after the April death of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT Yadira Arroyo. Following her death, she was ineligible for promotion. However, FDNY fireman William Tolley, 42, was promoted after a fatal fall from a ladder bucket. He died April 20th. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro honored Tolley with an upgrade to the Special Operations Command.