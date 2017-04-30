** Irish medic sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

** Nova Scotia considering changes to workers’ comp legislation that would make it easier for first responders to claim for PTSD

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND NEWS

** A former ambulance medic from Dublin has been convicted of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. The Journal (April 28) said John Devereux, 52, was found guilty of 3 of ten tags pertaining to incidents during 2012 and 2013. Judge Pauline Codd sentenced Devereux to three and a half years in jail. Codd said the last year could be suspended if he took part in a sex offender treatment program. Devereux, who is now a registered sex offender, said he plans to appeal the conviction. During victim impact statements, court heard that Devereux’ actions had resulted in his female victim seeking years of therapy.

CANADA NEWS

** Nova Scotia is apparently considering amending workers’ compensation legislation to make it easier for first responders to claim for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). CBC Nova Scotia (Jean Laroche/April 28) said the proposal was introduced Friday and makes a presumption that first responders suffering PTSD acquired the disorder while at work. Along with paramedics and nurses, the legislation would also cover police officers, provincial and federal corrections officers, and volunteer or paid firefighters. The legislation, however, could have a lengthy road to passage. Pundits say Premier Stephen McNeill plans to call an election shortly. If the election writ is dropped, progress will be impeded until the new government is seated.