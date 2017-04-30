by In

Vancouver, BC – BC breaks record for daily overdose ambulance calls

Halton Region, Ontario – Paramedics prove they are tops at national competition

San Diego, California – Drunk admits driving off in ambulance with 2 patients inside

Columbus, Georgia – Paramedic shortage becoming matter of life and death: medics

Syracuse, New York – “It’s not slowing down:” Medics say responding to city’s violence is an uphill battle

London, UK – Ambulances struggling to transfer patients within 15 minute target time

Grimsby, UK – Ambulance workers told they will not be paid in full due to cash flow issues