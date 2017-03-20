** Candlelight vigil held for NY LODD medic; funeral set

** Family of fallen FDNY EMT want death penalty for man accused of killing her

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York EMTs held a candlelight vigil Sunday night to honor the life of fellow medic Yadira Arroyo,44, who was killed Thursday after being run over by her own ambulance. The New York Post (Jose Marino/Chris Perez/March 20) said the commemoration took place at the intersection where Arroyo died. Hundreds of medics showed up at the site which was adorned with Arroyo’s medic helmet on top of an FDNY call box. Funeral services, meanwhile, have been set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas of Tolantine RC Church in the Bronx. A wake will take place Thursday and Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. both days at the Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home in the Bronx.

** In a related story, the family of the NY FDNY medic slain Thursday after being run over by her own ambulance want the accused to suffer the death penalty. That is the word from The New York Daily News (Andy Mai/Adam Shrier/Reuven Blau/Leonard Greene/March 19) which quoted Yadira Arroyo’s uncle Edwin Rosado as saying they wanted to make sure suspect Jose Gonzalez, 25, can’t do this to anyone else if he is convicted. Rosado’s comments come just two days after Gonzalez’ attorney claimed he was mentally ill and not responsible for his actions. It also follows revelations that Gonzalez was a Bloods gang member with 31 arrests on his rap sheet.