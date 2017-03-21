by In

New York, New York – City EMTs, paramedics face burnout in intense high stress job for low pay

St. Joseph, Michigan – Charges dropped against ex-medic accused of stealing morphine

Charleston, West Virginia – House allows EMTs, firefighters to carry guns while on duty

Red Lion, Pennsylvania – Woman tries to bite EMT, kicks trooper, cops say

Athens, Tennessee – 5 EMTs honored for saving co-worker’s life

London, UK – Medic snapped using mobile phone at wheel while driving London Ambulance vehicle, just weeks after tougher new laws come into force

London, UK – Mother, 25, accused of beating her 16 week old daughter to death, sat in ambulance calmly texting while medics battled to save the child’s life