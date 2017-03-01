** Pennsylvania EMT, charged with sexually assaulting disabled patients, waives preliminary hearing

** Wisconsin man arrested, charged after pointing gun at medics, police

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Pennsylvania EMT, charged with sexually assaulting three disabled patients, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday. That is the word from WBRE/WYOU (Brianna Strunk/February 28) which said Stroudsburg resident Matthew Menist apparently admitted to the crimes which occurred while he worked for Suburban Ambulance. According to the newspaper, all incidents took place during transports between July 2016 and February 2017. Menist is currently out on a $1,000 bail. There is no word on his next court date.

** Felony charges have finally been laid against a Madison man who allegedly pulled a gun on paramedics and police seeking to help him February 10th. The Wisconsin State Journal (Logan Wroge/February 28) said Donn S. Peterson, 46, has been tagged with intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer x 2. According to the newspaper, Peterson, who was intoxicated at the time, leveled either a rifle or shotgun from behind a couch. Medics and cops had gone to his apartment after receiving a report for a collapsed man. He was arrested a short time later. Police said his blood alcohol content was .311 or nearly four times the legal limit.