Renfrew County, Ontario – Paramedics urge health minister to speed up new dispatch system

Ottawa, Ontario – Firefighters without Naloxone on scene of fatal overdose without paramedics

Fort Wayne, Indiana – Paramedics spot smoke, rescue 6 from burning home

Washington, D.C. – DARPA tests radiation detectors in ambulances for radiological dirty bombs

San Antonio, Texas – President of fire union says city putting residents in danger due to lack of ambulances

Iredell, North Carolina – Shortage of paramedic trainees, abundance of jobs

New York, New York – FDNY paramedic suffering trauma after Ground Zero clean-up, but city won’t grant disability benefits