** By way of tribute to fallen New York EMT Yadira Arroyo, 44, the New York Rangers paused for a moment of silence Friday at their game. That is the word from NY1 (Natalie Duddridge/March 18) which said Arroyo was also remembered at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Colleagues marching in the celebration bore a banner with Arroyo’s name on it. According to the news station, the commemorations come just one day after Arroyo was run down by a Bloods gang member who was first bumper shining on the EMS unit. When the ambulance stopped, he entered the driver’s cab, reversed the rig, and ran over Arroyo. Along with the tributes, fellow EMTs also showed up Friday night outside the courthouse where suspect Jose Gonzalez, 25, was being arraigned. Medics shouted down Gonzalez’ lawyer who was speaking to the media to explain her client is mentally ill. By the weekend, the New York Police and Fire Widow’s and Children’s Benefit Fund announced its intention to donate $25,000 to the Arroyo family.

** A Vanderbijlpark medic continues to recover in hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck while attempting to attend on an MVA patient Friday. The Citizen (March 18) said the practitioner, 27, sustained abdominal injuries and broken ribs in the 7 p.m. accident. According to the newspaper, the medic was first transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni Hospital before being medevaced to Union Hospital. Doctors there had to remove one of his kidneys. He remains in intensive care at a hospital in Alberton. Police continue to investigate. The name of the practitioner has not yet been released.