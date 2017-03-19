by In

Esquimalt, BC – Gas station robbed, paramedic attacked at hospital: man faces charges

Calgary, Alberta – EMS union warns budget cuts will lead to more ambulance Code Reds in Alberta

New York, New York – Lawyer: EMT killing suspect is mentally ill

New York, New York – Madman accused of killing EMT was annoyed before fatal ambulance rampage

Fairfax County, Virginia – Man breaks leg while escaping burglary, calls ambulance

Caithness, UK – Shocking eight hour ambulance delay highlights crisis: MSP

Coventry, UK – Investigation begins into driver of ambulance who parked on yellow lines to get lunch