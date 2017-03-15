by In

Minnedosa, Manitoba – Heart attack patient stranded on highway for 90 minutes after ambulance crashed into snowbank

Brantford, Ontario – A deeper look at paramedic problems

New Smyrna Beach, Florida – Shift in active shooter training puts paramedics on front line

Adamsburg, Pennsylvania – Ambulance crashes into dialysis clinic: 2 EMS workers hurt

Jackson County, Florida – EMT accused of sex crime

Pima Canyon, Arizona – Air rescue crew sets record with six rope rescues

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics drained from Sydney by NSW Ambulance service, says health services union