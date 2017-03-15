** FDNY EMT charged after allegedly stabbing girlfriend

UNITED STATES NEWS



** A Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT has been charged with assault, criminal mischief, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment after a Tuesday incident in which he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend. The New York Daily News (John Annese/March 15) said Queens resident Peter Matura, 31, apparently attacked the woman around 3 a.m. According to the newspaper, he also smashed her phone when she attempted to hail help. The woman, who sustained wounds to her stomach, remains in fair condition in Elmhurst Hospital.