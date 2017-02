by

by In

Toronto, Ontario – Five year ORNGE criminal probe wrapping up

Waterloo, Ontario – Man charged after collision involving ambulance

Gatineau, Quebec – Area paramedics give union strike mandate

Morrow, Georgia – Broken down ambulance fleet forces city to borrow ambulance from neighboring city

Chicago, Illinois – System to increase safety for first responders

Shropshire, UK – Zero tolerance on ambulance waits

Glasgow, UK – Ambulance response times 30% slower after A&E cuts