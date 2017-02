by

St. Louis, Missouri – Agency: Paramedic lied about Boston Marathon help

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – State legislators work to preserve tradition of volunteer EMS, firefighting

Warwick, UK – Paramedics warned NHS reorganization could cost lives

Cairns, Australia – Man may face deportation after serving jail time for assaulting Cairns paramedics

Durban, South Africa – Ambulance escapes hijack attempt while en route to pregnant patient

Johannesburg, South Africa – Health department alarmed by attacks on paramedics

Western Cape, South Africa – Attacks on paramedics horrify EMS union